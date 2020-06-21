All apartments in Cincinnati
Find more places like 980 Woodbriar Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cincinnati, OH
/
980 Woodbriar Lane
Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:36 PM

980 Woodbriar Lane

980 Woodbrier Lane · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1598344
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cincinnati
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

980 Woodbrier Lane, Cincinnati, OH 45238
West Price Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1308 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 980 Woodbriar Lane have any available units?
980 Woodbriar Lane has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cincinnati, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cincinnati Rent Report.
Is 980 Woodbriar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
980 Woodbriar Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 980 Woodbriar Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 980 Woodbriar Lane is pet friendly.
Does 980 Woodbriar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 980 Woodbriar Lane does offer parking.
Does 980 Woodbriar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 980 Woodbriar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 Woodbriar Lane have a pool?
Yes, 980 Woodbriar Lane has a pool.
Does 980 Woodbriar Lane have accessible units?
No, 980 Woodbriar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 980 Woodbriar Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 980 Woodbriar Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 980 Woodbriar Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 980 Woodbriar Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 980 Woodbriar Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Galbraith Pointe Apartments
8240 W Galbraith Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45231
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road
Cincinnati, OH 45213
Colonial Ridge
2928 Colonial Ridge Ct
Cincinnati, OH 45212
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase
Cincinnati, OH 45249
Century Lakes
51 Bishopsgate Dr
Cincinnati, OH 45246
Groton
157 W 7th St
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Residences at DeSales Plaza
1550 Madison Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45206
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place
Cincinnati, OH 45219

Similar Pages

Cincinnati 1 BedroomsCincinnati 2 Bedrooms
Cincinnati Apartments with ParkingCincinnati Pet Friendly Places
Cincinnati Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OH
Fairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KY
Covington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestwoodHyde ParkOakley
Central Business DistrictMount WashingtonPleasant Ridge
MadisonvilleCollege Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
Union Institute & UniversityXavier University
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity