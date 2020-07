Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage bocce court business center clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit game room guest parking guest suite hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board trash valet yoga

If you are searching for the best Cincinnati Apartments, you will find them at The Boulevard at Oakley Station. With a convenient location, affordable units, and luxurious amenities, The Boulevard at Oakley Station is not just a place to live, but a place to call home. Browse our floor plans, photos and amenities for more information. Contact our helpful staff today to find out more about this tremendous community.