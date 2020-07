Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.

Dog breeds (pure or mix) specifically prohibited include Doberman Pinscher, Chow, Akita, German Shepherd, Mastiff, Rottweiler, Pit Bull (American Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier and American Bulldog), Malamute, and Presa Canario.

Storage Details: Storage lockers are located on every residential floor of Encore and are available for rent.