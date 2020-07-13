All apartments in Stevenson Ranch
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Parc Chateaux

24979 Constitution Ave · (661) 239-3652
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24979 Constitution Ave, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1636 · Avail. Jul 30

$2,136

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0713 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,237

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 922 sqft

Unit 1412 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,482

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 922 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parc Chateaux.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
bbq/grill
carport
e-payments
green community
hot tub
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities. We ask that you help us be stewards in decreasing the spread of germs and disease?by using?alternative methods of communication?in place of face-to-face interaction. If you are a future resident, we?are?happy to arrange an in-person tour for you?at a later date?and invite you to tour our website in the meantime?and?call?or?email us. Current residents, we're here for you and can be reached via phone, email and the resident portal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Parc Chateaux have any available units?
Parc Chateaux has 3 units available starting at $2,136 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Parc Chateaux have?
Some of Parc Chateaux's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parc Chateaux currently offering any rent specials?
Parc Chateaux is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parc Chateaux pet-friendly?
Yes, Parc Chateaux is pet friendly.
Does Parc Chateaux offer parking?
Yes, Parc Chateaux offers parking.
Does Parc Chateaux have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parc Chateaux offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parc Chateaux have a pool?
Yes, Parc Chateaux has a pool.
Does Parc Chateaux have accessible units?
No, Parc Chateaux does not have accessible units.
Does Parc Chateaux have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parc Chateaux has units with dishwashers.
Does Parc Chateaux have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parc Chateaux has units with air conditioning.

