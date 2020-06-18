Amenities
Studio in Yonkers! - Property Id: 248276
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online. Please fill out our application at the link below and an agent will be in contact with you shortly to schedule a viewing.
https://www.fleetwoodrealty.com/application
** Minimum Annual Income Requirement: $62,000
** Minimum Credit Requirement: 680+
Conveniently located near major highways, Metro North commuter rail and several bus lines, Sherwood Terrace sits high on a bluff overlooking the Bronx River and surrounding area. The historic Tudor building contains studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments. Nearby schools: Sarah Lawerence College, St. Vladimir's Seminary and St. Joseph's Seminary.
Bedrooms: 0 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Pets Policy: Cats okay. Small dogs with approval and fees.
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Cable-ready
Intercom system
Hardwood floor
*Fee Disclosure: App fee and broker's fee due as tenant's agent
*Pictures are of various units within the complex
