Welcome to the Brand New Apts at 53 Sherwood Ave in Yonkers. Coming home from the close highways or Metro North Station you can relax in a Brand New Home. New Appliances, wired Ethernet throughout the apt, new windows, and fixtures assure a carefree apt. All apts are 2BR/1bath with Quartz Counters, Stainless Steel Stove/Fridge/Microwaves, and Wired Ethernet throughout the apt. New Wiring and Plumbing so you will have an easy living experience. Quick access to the Mount Vernon West MetroNorth stop, Empire Casino, Cross County Mall, and easy access to Major Deegan and Bronx River Parkway. Approval is fast and you can lock in your apt now. **One month Broker Fee applies to this apartment* Contact me directly to answer any questions. Video Walk-Through available via text. We are fully remote to easily handle out of town moves and facilitate local social distancing requirements. Stay Safe:)