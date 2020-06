Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking some paid utils internet access

More photos coming soon! Apartment Amenities:~ Large Living Room~ Lots of natural light facing the beautiful park~ Generous Closet Space.~ Hardwood floors throughoutBuilding Amenities:~ Live-in super. 10 minute walk to Tuckahoe Metro North Station~ One parking spot included in the rent~ Laundry in building~ Heat and Hot Water included, Internet and Cable Ready~ Located across the street from the beautiful Bronx River Park* PETS WELCOME ** Only Serious Inquiries, good credit and income a MUST*Contact for showingPhone: 424.202.4713Email: Manny@LinkNYRealty.comLink NY Realty LinkNY1678