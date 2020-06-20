23 Water Grant St. 6.

All apartments in Yonkers
Location

23 Water Grant St, Yonkers, NY 10701
Downtown Yonkers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Waterfront Condo - Property Id: 267403

*NO BROKER FEE*
Waterfront condo for rent w/ assigned parking!
Heat/water/gas/parking/gym all included!
Brand NEW kitchen - brand new bath!
Hardwood floors throughout!
Granite counters - SS appliances
Plenty of storage and closet space!
Steps from Metro north station!
SORRY NO PETS
$250 garage deposit
$600 move in fees
There are mandatory move in fees.
Please email for more info!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267403
Property Id 267403

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5782802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

