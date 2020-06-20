23 Water Grant St. 6.

*NO BROKER FEE* Waterfront condo for rent w/ assigned parking! Heat/water/gas/parking/gym all included! Brand NEW kitchen - brand new bath! Hardwood floors throughout! Granite counters - SS appliances Plenty of storage and closet space! Steps from Metro north station! SORRY NO PETS $250 garage deposit $600 move in fees There are mandatory move in fees. Please email for more info! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267403 Property Id 267403
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
