165 Highland Avenue

Third floor apt has a renovated eat-in-kitchen w/ new appliances and new bathroom. Two bedrooms off of the living room, one bedroom off of the kitchen. The building is an easy walk to the Beeline Bus at either corner (Riverdale or Buena Vista). An easy walk to the Ludlow MTA train, shopping, and more. One guaranteed reserved parking space at $100/month located in gated lot. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NTN Screening Application Required - applicant to pay fee. Will provide NTN link), income verification, past three month pay stubs, past two years W2, rental application. ABSOLUTELY MUST HAVE A CONFIRMED APPOINTMENT for Jul. 23rd ALONG WITH MASKS, GLOVES, & I.D. TO ENTER.