Yonkers, NY
165 Highland Avenue
Last updated July 20 2020 at 10:31 PM

165 Highland Avenue

165 Highland Avenue · (917) 751-5911
Location

165 Highland Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10705
Downtown Yonkers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Third floor apt has a renovated eat-in-kitchen w/ new appliances and new bathroom. Two bedrooms off of the living room, one bedroom off of the kitchen. The building is an easy walk to the Beeline Bus at either corner (Riverdale or Buena Vista). An easy walk to the Ludlow MTA train, shopping, and more. One guaranteed reserved parking space at $100/month located in gated lot. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. NTN Screening Application Required - applicant to pay fee. Will provide NTN link), income verification, past three month pay stubs, past two years W2, rental application. ABSOLUTELY MUST HAVE A CONFIRMED APPOINTMENT for Jul. 23rd ALONG WITH MASKS, GLOVES, & I.D. TO ENTER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Highland Avenue have any available units?
165 Highland Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 165 Highland Avenue have?
Some of 165 Highland Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
165 Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 165 Highland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does 165 Highland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 165 Highland Avenue offers parking.
Does 165 Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 165 Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 165 Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 165 Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Highland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Highland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 165 Highland Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

