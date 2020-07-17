156 Truman Avenue

Amenities

Completely updated 3Brs/2baths second floor unit in a two-family house near executive Blvd. This unit has C/AC, New hardwood floors, large balcony, master bath, and updated EI kitchen & bath. Plenty of parking on the street and one assigned parking on the driveway. Won't last must see to appreciate. Tenants must have credit scores above 700 to qualify and the income/debt ratio must be within the acceptable ratio. Tenants must submit the application through NTN https://secure.ntnonline.com/securelease/applicantdetails.cfm?propcode=RFH697&unit=11384 for credit and criminal background check. Please see the attached COVID-19 and the Fair Housing disclosures. Walk to schools, shops, close to all transportation, and only 25 minutes to NY City.