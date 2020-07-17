All apartments in Yonkers
Find more places like 156 Truman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yonkers, NY
/
156 Truman Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:26 PM

156 Truman Avenue

156 Truman Avenue · (914) 804-8693
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Yonkers
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

156 Truman Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10703
Northwest Yonkers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely updated 3Brs/2baths second floor unit in a two-family house near executive Blvd. This unit has C/AC, New hardwood floors, large balcony, master bath, and updated EI kitchen & bath. Plenty of parking on the street and one assigned parking on the driveway. Won't last must see to appreciate. Tenants must have credit scores above 700 to qualify and the income/debt ratio must be within the acceptable ratio. Tenants must submit the application through NTN https://secure.ntnonline.com/securelease/applicantdetails.cfm?propcode=RFH697&unit=11384 for credit and criminal background check. Please see the attached COVID-19 and the Fair Housing disclosures. Walk to schools, shops, close to all transportation, and only 25 minutes to NY City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Truman Avenue have any available units?
156 Truman Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 156 Truman Avenue have?
Some of 156 Truman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Truman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
156 Truman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Truman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 156 Truman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does 156 Truman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 156 Truman Avenue offers parking.
Does 156 Truman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 Truman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Truman Avenue have a pool?
No, 156 Truman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 156 Truman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 156 Truman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Truman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 Truman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 156 Truman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 156 Truman Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 156 Truman Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701
Apex Hudson Riverfront
20 Water Grant St
Yonkers, NY 10701
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St
Yonkers, NY 10701
Sawyer Place
55 Main Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street
Yonkers, NY 10701
Glenwood Gardens
95-117 Ravine Ave
Yonkers, NY 10701
Hudson Park South
1 Alexander St.
Yonkers, NY 10701

Similar Pages

Yonkers 1 BedroomsYonkers 2 Bedrooms
Yonkers Apartments with ParkingYonkers Dog Friendly Apartments
Yonkers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJStamford, CTHoboken, NJ
New Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJWhite Plains, NYHackensack, NJUnion City, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJ
Lodi, NJEdgewater, NJPort Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYWestwood, NJGreenwich, CT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Getty Square
Downtown Yonkers

Apartments Near Colleges

Sarah Lawrence CollegeLIU Brooklyn
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeHudson County Community College
New Jersey City University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity