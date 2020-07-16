All apartments in Yonkers
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:48 AM

14 Bronxville Glen- Bldg 3 Drive

14 Bronxville Glen Drive · (914) 552-2875
Location

14 Bronxville Glen Drive, Yonkers, NY 10708
Southeast Yonkers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Private Upper floor condo apartment in sought after Bronxville Glen gated community. Nicely maintained two bedroom unit plus loft space for den/bedroom. Spacious unit with spiral staircase to loft and huge storage attic. Eat in kitchen, dining room, over-sized living room with sliding glass door to balcony. Master bedroom with full bathroom, second bedroom, hall full bath, and laundry in unit. Central air conditioning, abundant closets, cathedral ceiling. Assigned Parking space. Close to all buses, trains, metro north, shops, dining and highways. Enjoy Beautiful outdoor pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Bronxville Glen- Bldg 3 Drive have any available units?
14 Bronxville Glen- Bldg 3 Drive has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Bronxville Glen- Bldg 3 Drive have?
Some of 14 Bronxville Glen- Bldg 3 Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Bronxville Glen- Bldg 3 Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14 Bronxville Glen- Bldg 3 Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Bronxville Glen- Bldg 3 Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14 Bronxville Glen- Bldg 3 Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yonkers.
Does 14 Bronxville Glen- Bldg 3 Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14 Bronxville Glen- Bldg 3 Drive offers parking.
Does 14 Bronxville Glen- Bldg 3 Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Bronxville Glen- Bldg 3 Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Bronxville Glen- Bldg 3 Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14 Bronxville Glen- Bldg 3 Drive has a pool.
Does 14 Bronxville Glen- Bldg 3 Drive have accessible units?
No, 14 Bronxville Glen- Bldg 3 Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Bronxville Glen- Bldg 3 Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Bronxville Glen- Bldg 3 Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Bronxville Glen- Bldg 3 Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14 Bronxville Glen- Bldg 3 Drive has units with air conditioning.
