14 Bronxville Glen- Bldg 3 Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Private Upper floor condo apartment in sought after Bronxville Glen gated community. Nicely maintained two bedroom unit plus loft space for den/bedroom. Spacious unit with spiral staircase to loft and huge storage attic. Eat in kitchen, dining room, over-sized living room with sliding glass door to balcony. Master bedroom with full bathroom, second bedroom, hall full bath, and laundry in unit. Central air conditioning, abundant closets, cathedral ceiling. Assigned Parking space. Close to all buses, trains, metro north, shops, dining and highways. Enjoy Beautiful outdoor pool.