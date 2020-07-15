120 Bronxville Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking media room

Commuters dream /pet friendly! Move into a totally renovated 4 level Tudor home with 5 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Large fenced-in backyard. Quick 10 minutes walk to Bronxville Village & Metro North train, (30 Minutes to Grand Central), and to shops, restaurants, movie theater and NY Presbyterian/ Lawrence Hospital. Located in Sunnyside Park/ Lawrence Park on quiet tree-lined street neighborhood. Modern eat-in-kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances . Dining room, living room with powder room on ground floor. High ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. French doors to covered patio from the dining room perfect for entertaining and large level fenced yard. Central air /heat 2 zones and central vacuum. 2nd Floor: 3 bedrooms and full marble bath with Jacuzzi tub. Third floor Suite/Office: 2 bedrooms with large marble bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub. Basement: Finished family room with high ceilings and full bathroom with laundry new washer & dryer. Dog or cat welcome.