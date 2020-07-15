All apartments in Yonkers
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:18 AM

120 Bronxville Road

120 Bronxville Rd · (914) 374-4353
Location

120 Bronxville Rd, Yonkers, NY 10708
Lawrence Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,995

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3055 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
Commuters dream /pet friendly! Move into a totally renovated 4 level Tudor home with 5 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms. Large fenced-in backyard. Quick 10 minutes walk to Bronxville Village & Metro North train, (30 Minutes to Grand Central), and to shops, restaurants, movie theater and NY Presbyterian/ Lawrence Hospital. Located in Sunnyside Park/ Lawrence Park on quiet tree-lined street neighborhood. Modern eat-in-kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances . Dining room, living room with powder room on ground floor. High ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. French doors to covered patio from the dining room perfect for entertaining and large level fenced yard. Central air /heat 2 zones and central vacuum. 2nd Floor: 3 bedrooms and full marble bath with Jacuzzi tub. Third floor Suite/Office: 2 bedrooms with large marble bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub. Basement: Finished family room with high ceilings and full bathroom with laundry new washer & dryer. Dog or cat welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Bronxville Road have any available units?
120 Bronxville Road has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 Bronxville Road have?
Some of 120 Bronxville Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Bronxville Road currently offering any rent specials?
120 Bronxville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Bronxville Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Bronxville Road is pet friendly.
Does 120 Bronxville Road offer parking?
Yes, 120 Bronxville Road offers parking.
Does 120 Bronxville Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Bronxville Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Bronxville Road have a pool?
No, 120 Bronxville Road does not have a pool.
Does 120 Bronxville Road have accessible units?
No, 120 Bronxville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Bronxville Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Bronxville Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Bronxville Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 120 Bronxville Road has units with air conditioning.
