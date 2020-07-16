All apartments in Queens
99-44 67th Road
99-44 67th Road

99-44 67th Road · (917) 567-4664
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

99-44 67th Road, Queens, NY 11375
Rego Park

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
This apartment is located on a beautiful tree line block, just down the block from Queens Blvd and to the trains M & R Connection to the E,F.Walking distance from the famous Austin street.Apartment Features:> Hardwood floors.> High Ceiling.> Large livingroom & a large bedroom.> Great closet space.> Separate brand new kitchen includes: All custom cabinets, stone counter tops & stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher.> Separate Dining Area.> Large brand new tile bathroom.> Wired for cable and internet service.> Heat, Hot Water & Gas are included.For more information call Tomer Hatuka at 917-567-4664

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99-44 67th Road have any available units?
99-44 67th Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 99-44 67th Road have?
Some of 99-44 67th Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99-44 67th Road currently offering any rent specials?
99-44 67th Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99-44 67th Road pet-friendly?
No, 99-44 67th Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 99-44 67th Road offer parking?
Yes, 99-44 67th Road offers parking.
Does 99-44 67th Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99-44 67th Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99-44 67th Road have a pool?
No, 99-44 67th Road does not have a pool.
Does 99-44 67th Road have accessible units?
No, 99-44 67th Road does not have accessible units.
Does 99-44 67th Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 99-44 67th Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 99-44 67th Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 99-44 67th Road does not have units with air conditioning.
