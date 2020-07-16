99-44 67th Road

Amenities

This apartment is located on a beautiful tree line block, just down the block from Queens Blvd and to the trains M & R Connection to the E,F.Walking distance from the famous Austin street.Apartment Features:> Hardwood floors.> High Ceiling.> Large livingroom & a large bedroom.> Great closet space.> Separate brand new kitchen includes: All custom cabinets, stone counter tops & stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher.> Separate Dining Area.> Large brand new tile bathroom.> Wired for cable and internet service.> Heat, Hot Water & Gas are included.For more information call Tomer Hatuka at 917-567-4664