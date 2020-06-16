989 Seneca Avenue

Amenities

Welcome Home to 989 Seneca Ave Unit 1, a spacious, gut renovated 3 bedroom/1bathEntire Floor through apartment 1150 sq feet with PRIVATE YARD for exclusive use.In Unit features:Solid Hardwood FloorsExposed Brick WallsAiry, Spacious layoutHigh Ceilings (9'6 ceilings)Quality finishes throughout the new kitchen and bathroomStainless Steel Appliances/ Dishwasher/ MicrowaveGranite kitchen counter topsIntercom SystemFULL SIZE WASHER/ DRYER IN UNIT989 SENECA AVE sits on a quiet, beautiful, clean block just minutes from all that Ridgewood/ Bushwick have to offerL-Halsey St (2 blocks)L,M- Myrtle /WyckoffM- Seneca Ave1 block from shopping on Myrtle Ave2 blocks to Wyckoff Ave2 short blocks to Grocers2 short blocks from specialty stores, wine shops, pharmacy, banks, record shops, hardware, banks.NO FEE on 2 year lease term. 1/2 month broker fee on 1 year lease. Please reach out directly to exclusive listing agent for this concession.