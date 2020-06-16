All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 989 Seneca Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
989 Seneca Avenue
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:35 PM

989 Seneca Avenue

989 Seneca Avenue · (646) 462-0226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Ridgewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

989 Seneca Avenue, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome Home to 989 Seneca Ave Unit 1, a spacious, gut renovated 3 bedroom/1bathEntire Floor through apartment 1150 sq feet with PRIVATE YARD for exclusive use.In Unit features:Solid Hardwood FloorsExposed Brick WallsAiry, Spacious layoutHigh Ceilings (9'6 ceilings)Quality finishes throughout the new kitchen and bathroomStainless Steel Appliances/ Dishwasher/ MicrowaveGranite kitchen counter topsIntercom SystemFULL SIZE WASHER/ DRYER IN UNIT989 SENECA AVE sits on a quiet, beautiful, clean block just minutes from all that Ridgewood/ Bushwick have to offerL-Halsey St (2 blocks)L,M- Myrtle /WyckoffM- Seneca Ave1 block from shopping on Myrtle Ave2 blocks to Wyckoff Ave2 short blocks to Grocers2 short blocks from specialty stores, wine shops, pharmacy, banks, record shops, hardware, banks.NO FEE on 2 year lease term. 1/2 month broker fee on 1 year lease. Please reach out directly to exclusive listing agent for this concession.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 989 Seneca Avenue have any available units?
989 Seneca Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 989 Seneca Avenue have?
Some of 989 Seneca Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 989 Seneca Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
989 Seneca Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 989 Seneca Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 989 Seneca Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 989 Seneca Avenue offer parking?
No, 989 Seneca Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 989 Seneca Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 989 Seneca Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 989 Seneca Avenue have a pool?
No, 989 Seneca Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 989 Seneca Avenue have accessible units?
No, 989 Seneca Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 989 Seneca Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 989 Seneca Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 989 Seneca Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 989 Seneca Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 989 Seneca Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity