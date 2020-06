Amenities

oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities

1st FLOOR APT!!! HUGE PLUS!!! Attention!! This is a 3 Way move in through Real Estate. Move in costs are Rent- Security Deposit and Brokers fee. **$7500 to move in. Looking for income that can cover $2500 per month that will cover the rent. ***We are Essential workers and Proud to serve you. All showings are private and we are following Ny State Guidelines regarding social distancing by: Keeping 6 Ft distance, and by Wearing Gloves and Masks. This is a Requirement for Prospective renters coming to view the property. Thank you Best Regards, -Love Douglas 347-228-1946