95-27 67th Ave Ave
95-27 67th Ave Ave

95-27 67th Avenue · (718) 380-2500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

95-27 67th Avenue, Queens, NY 11374
Rego Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful House For Rent located in the heart of the prestigious Rego Park Queens. The Main floor introduces a large foyer and half a Bath, Large Sun-Drenched Living Room, Formal Dining Room with the access the Porch and private Back Yard. There is also a Eat in Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. The second floor offers Large Master Bedroom , plus two additional family size bedrooms witch is one of them offers costume built-in furniture, Full Bathroom. The lower level has a large finished basement witch includes a Family room with a full Bath, Laundry room. In addition , there is a 1 Car Garage, 4 Split wall AC Units, Hardwood Floors Throughout and Much More. Located On The Border Of Rego Park And Forest Hills. Just steps away from public transportation, Schools, Dining, Parks and houses of worship

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95-27 67th Ave Ave have any available units?
95-27 67th Ave Ave has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95-27 67th Ave Ave have?
Some of 95-27 67th Ave Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95-27 67th Ave Ave currently offering any rent specials?
95-27 67th Ave Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95-27 67th Ave Ave pet-friendly?
No, 95-27 67th Ave Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 95-27 67th Ave Ave offer parking?
Yes, 95-27 67th Ave Ave does offer parking.
Does 95-27 67th Ave Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 95-27 67th Ave Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 95-27 67th Ave Ave have a pool?
No, 95-27 67th Ave Ave does not have a pool.
Does 95-27 67th Ave Ave have accessible units?
No, 95-27 67th Ave Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 95-27 67th Ave Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95-27 67th Ave Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 95-27 67th Ave Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 95-27 67th Ave Ave has units with air conditioning.
