95-27 67th Ave Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful House For Rent located in the heart of the prestigious Rego Park Queens. The Main floor introduces a large foyer and half a Bath, Large Sun-Drenched Living Room, Formal Dining Room with the access the Porch and private Back Yard. There is also a Eat in Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. The second floor offers Large Master Bedroom , plus two additional family size bedrooms witch is one of them offers costume built-in furniture, Full Bathroom. The lower level has a large finished basement witch includes a Family room with a full Bath, Laundry room. In addition , there is a 1 Car Garage, 4 Split wall AC Units, Hardwood Floors Throughout and Much More. Located On The Border Of Rego Park And Forest Hills. Just steps away from public transportation, Schools, Dining, Parks and houses of worship