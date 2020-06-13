All apartments in Queens
94-01 64th Road

94-01 64th Road · (917) 567-4664
Location

94-01 64th Road, Queens, NY 11374
Rego Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
This apartment is located just down the block from the subway stop on 64th Rd entrance to 63rd Drive stop, as well as down the block from stores and restaurants. Apartment Features: ~ Hardwood floors ~ High Ceiling ~ Large living room ~ Huge bedroom ~ Good closet space ~ Separate large kitchen includes a dishwasher & a built-in Microwave. ~ Large white tile bathroom windowed. ~ Separate dining area, ~ Great exposure, very bright. ~ Wired for cable and internet service. ~ Heat, hot water are included in the monthly rent. For more information and to schedule a viewing call Tomer Hatuka 917-567-4664 Hatuka2212

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94-01 64th Road have any available units?
94-01 64th Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 94-01 64th Road have?
Some of 94-01 64th Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94-01 64th Road currently offering any rent specials?
94-01 64th Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94-01 64th Road pet-friendly?
No, 94-01 64th Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 94-01 64th Road offer parking?
No, 94-01 64th Road does not offer parking.
Does 94-01 64th Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94-01 64th Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94-01 64th Road have a pool?
No, 94-01 64th Road does not have a pool.
Does 94-01 64th Road have accessible units?
No, 94-01 64th Road does not have accessible units.
Does 94-01 64th Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94-01 64th Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 94-01 64th Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 94-01 64th Road does not have units with air conditioning.
