94-01 64th Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities elevator internet access

This apartment is located just down the block from the subway stop on 64th Rd entrance to 63rd Drive stop, as well as down the block from stores and restaurants. Apartment Features: ~ Hardwood floors ~ High Ceiling ~ Large living room ~ Huge bedroom ~ Good closet space ~ Separate large kitchen includes a dishwasher & a built-in Microwave. ~ Large white tile bathroom windowed. ~ Separate dining area, ~ Great exposure, very bright. ~ Wired for cable and internet service. ~ Heat, hot water are included in the monthly rent. For more information and to schedule a viewing call Tomer Hatuka 917-567-4664 Hatuka2212