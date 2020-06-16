88-40 144 Street

Amenities

rent controlled gym some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym rent controlled

Live in one of the last remaining rent stabilized units in NYC!



Eastern and western exposures flood the space with natural light. The unit is well-laid-out with each room being separate, allowing the place to truly feel like a home! Hosting and entertaining friends will be effortless in this spacious apartment with over 9-foot tall ceilings.



Briarwood has tons of great eateries, a nearby gym, and a myriad of mom and pop shops for shopping and authentic food. The building is conveniently located between the E, F, J trains as well as the LIRR which is 10 minutes away.



Looking for an ASAP/July 15 move in. Heat and hot water included in rent. Please contact me with any inquiries. Brokers CYOF.