Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:39 PM

88-40 144 Street

8840 144th St · (917) 213-7318
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8840 144th St, Queens, NY 11435
Jamaica

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit D5 · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Live in one of the last remaining rent stabilized units in NYC!

Eastern and western exposures flood the space with natural light. The unit is well-laid-out with each room being separate, allowing the place to truly feel like a home! Hosting and entertaining friends will be effortless in this spacious apartment with over 9-foot tall ceilings.

Briarwood has tons of great eateries, a nearby gym, and a myriad of mom and pop shops for shopping and authentic food. The building is conveniently located between the E, F, J trains as well as the LIRR which is 10 minutes away.

Looking for an ASAP/July 15 move in. Heat and hot water included in rent. Please contact me with any inquiries. Brokers CYOF.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88-40 144 Street have any available units?
88-40 144 Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 88-40 144 Street currently offering any rent specials?
88-40 144 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88-40 144 Street pet-friendly?
No, 88-40 144 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 88-40 144 Street offer parking?
No, 88-40 144 Street does not offer parking.
Does 88-40 144 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88-40 144 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88-40 144 Street have a pool?
No, 88-40 144 Street does not have a pool.
Does 88-40 144 Street have accessible units?
No, 88-40 144 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 88-40 144 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 88-40 144 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 88-40 144 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 88-40 144 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
