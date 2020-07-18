87-15 164 Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking range refrigerator

Modern, Sliding Doors to Balcony, 4 private bedrooms, (master Bedroom has a full bath with cross windows) smallest bedroom has wood floors front street view, kitchen with ceramic tiles and lots of cabinets, 2 full bathrooms, Living room and dining room L shaped with hard wood floors & 2 more closets, Mailbox, Close to subway, Highways, public transportation ( E and F trains, Q25, 34, 44, 65 buses) schools, Shops, Hospitals, St. Johns University, Queens College, and major hospitals (Jamaica, and Queens General). Utilities not included, Tenants pay for heat, electricity, cooking gas, hot water. NO pets allowed