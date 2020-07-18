All apartments in Queens
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

87-15 164 Street

87-15 164th Street · (718) 526-0749
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

87-15 164th Street, Queens, NY 11432
Jamaica Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Modern, Sliding Doors to Balcony, 4 private bedrooms, (master Bedroom has a full bath with cross windows) smallest bedroom has wood floors front street view, kitchen with ceramic tiles and lots of cabinets, 2 full bathrooms, Living room and dining room L shaped with hard wood floors & 2 more closets, Mailbox, Close to subway, Highways, public transportation ( E and F trains, Q25, 34, 44, 65 buses) schools, Shops, Hospitals, St. Johns University, Queens College, and major hospitals (Jamaica, and Queens General). Utilities not included, Tenants pay for heat, electricity, cooking gas, hot water. NO pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87-15 164 Street have any available units?
87-15 164 Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 87-15 164 Street have?
Some of 87-15 164 Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87-15 164 Street currently offering any rent specials?
87-15 164 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87-15 164 Street pet-friendly?
No, 87-15 164 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 87-15 164 Street offer parking?
Yes, 87-15 164 Street offers parking.
Does 87-15 164 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87-15 164 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87-15 164 Street have a pool?
No, 87-15 164 Street does not have a pool.
Does 87-15 164 Street have accessible units?
No, 87-15 164 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 87-15 164 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 87-15 164 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87-15 164 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 87-15 164 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
