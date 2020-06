83-57 118th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard elevator

LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE - THESE ARE ACTUAL PHOTOS OF THIS UNIT

WELCOME TO ARDEN TERRACE - *APT IS THE SIZE OF A HOUSE*

SUN-FILLED SPACIOUS HARMONY 12 WINDOWS 9 CLOSETS & TREES OUT EVERY WINDOW!! WINDOWED KITCHEN & BATHS

APARTMENT IS A TRUELY EXCELLENT HUGE XL THREE BEDROOM TWO BATHROOM

EACH BEDROOM IS HUGE, ALL ROOMS ARE OVERSIZED, 11 FOOT CEILINGS IN THIS UNIT, EVERY CLOSET IS A WALK-IN -- ITS A MUST SEE MUST RENT WILL GO RARE FIND

MASTER BED HAS AN EN-SUITE BATHROOM

--- APARTMENT WILL BE ENTIRELY CLEANED UP, PAINTED, AND DELIVERED IN EXCELLENT CONDITION - THIS BUILDING FEATURES A MARVELOUS COURTYARD THAT WILL SOON BE UNDERGOING A GREAT RESTORATION & TRANSFORMATION TO GLORY



A CLASSIC RED BRICK JEWEL IN THE HEART OF KEW GARDENS.

CENTRALLY LOCATED AT THE INTERSECTION OF METROPOLITAN AVENUE & 118th STREET LITERALLY STEPS FROM BOTH TRAINS & BUSES A MULTITUDE OF RESTAURANTS, NAIL SALONS, SPAS, COFFEE SHOPS, BARS, THE HUGE FOREST PARK & SO MUCH MORE....THIS IS A TRUE NEIGHBORHOOD

LIVE IN A GREAT BUILDING-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

THANK YOU VERY MUCH.=) oxford647281