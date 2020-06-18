All apartments in Queens
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
83-30 Kew Gardens Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:16 AM

83-30 Kew Gardens Road

83-30 Kew Gardens Road · (917) 450-1161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

83-30 Kew Gardens Road, Queens, NY 11415
Kew Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
LOVE where you LIVE
"The Classic" is home to the finest residences in this zip code; You Will Love Your Place
BRIGHT Two Bed Two Bath Unit with a Huge Private Outdoor Terrace
Lots of Closet Space & Sunlight!! Oversized Doorways, High Ceilings, & Stainless Appliances of the Highest Quality Including Three Door Refrigerators in Every Apartment.
Wheel-Chair Accessible Building !
Tenant only pays electricity No Broker Fee =)
Open-House - Make this apartment yours today - Call/Email/Text To Schedule
Spectacular building in a great location close to E/F/LIRR trains and all major highways.
24/7 Doorman great staff that keeps this building in pristine condition.
Condo Finishes Throughout; incomparable excellence

The six-story building perfectly blends old world charm with modern amenities due to a unique architectural design that combines four newly added floors with two existing levels that all pay homage to the English Colonial design commonly found in Kew Gardens.The Classic also brings Manhattan-style amenities and services to Kew Gardens. The Classic Club features a fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, a childrens playroom and an exquisitely decorated social lounge with a catering kitchen, dining room, game table and a large plasma TV. Theres also The Salon, a relaxed setting for reading the newspaper or utilizing the available wireless capabilities, as well as bike storage, available personal storage, and an indoor multi-level heated garage.The Classic Club features:-Fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment -Childrens playroom -Exquisitely decorated social lounge with a catering kitchen, dining room, -game table and a large plasma TV -The Salon, a relaxed setting for reading the newspaper or utilizing the available wireless capabilities -available bike storage -available personal storage -attended indoor garageHappy to show Feel free to Call Text or Email to Schedule - Fantastic Building in a Great Location oxford635124

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83-30 Kew Gardens Road have any available units?
83-30 Kew Gardens Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 83-30 Kew Gardens Road have?
Some of 83-30 Kew Gardens Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83-30 Kew Gardens Road currently offering any rent specials?
83-30 Kew Gardens Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83-30 Kew Gardens Road pet-friendly?
No, 83-30 Kew Gardens Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 83-30 Kew Gardens Road offer parking?
Yes, 83-30 Kew Gardens Road does offer parking.
Does 83-30 Kew Gardens Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83-30 Kew Gardens Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83-30 Kew Gardens Road have a pool?
No, 83-30 Kew Gardens Road does not have a pool.
Does 83-30 Kew Gardens Road have accessible units?
Yes, 83-30 Kew Gardens Road has accessible units.
Does 83-30 Kew Gardens Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 83-30 Kew Gardens Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 83-30 Kew Gardens Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 83-30 Kew Gardens Road does not have units with air conditioning.
