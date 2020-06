Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

This Is A Wonderful House Rental In The Heart Of Jamaica Estates! It Is Borderline To Fresh Meadows. This First Floor Features A Kitchen, Living/Dining Room, Bedroom & Full Bath. The Fully Finished Basement Has A Private Entrance, One Bedroom, Full Bath, Washer & Dryer. It Is Convenient To Buses & Walking Distance To St. John's University.