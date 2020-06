Amenities

THIS 1 BED HOME FEATURES, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WINDOWS IN EVERY ROOM FOR PLENTY OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT, NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, AND UPDATED BATHROOM. BACKYARD PATIO AND DRIVEWAY. RESIDENTS ARE IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, ONLY 15 MINUTES FROM MANHATTAN! WALKING DISTANCE FROM GROCERY STORES AND PARKS. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE FOR A VIEWING AT 212-402-7855