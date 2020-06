Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 PRE-MARKET SPECIAL: 2BR TRENDING AT $2350 - Property Id: 294583



PRE-MARKET SPECIAL: 2BR APARTMENT FOR JULY 1ST MOVE TRENDING AT $2350



This apartment rests on the 2nd floor of a private house in a quiet street and a very safe area in the neighborhood of Forest Hills. The location is good. Close to shopping and transportation. Good credit and income are required. Access to backyard. Please call or text me directly on my phone to schedule a viewing.



