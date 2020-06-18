67-65 136th Street

Amenities

EMAIL for fastest response to schedule a viewing. Good credit and minimum income of $78K per year required.2BR/1 bath co-op with condo rules in the highly sought after Hyde Park Gardens Complex. This apartment is a co-op with condominium rules so there is no board approval required. Features include: oak hardwood flooring, generous master bedroom and spacious second bedroom as well as ample closet space.ALL basic utilities INCLUDED: gas, electric, heat and water. The complex sits on 23 park like acres and is conveniently located at the beginning of Kew Garden Hills. The complex has 24 hr security that patrol the area, 2 laundry rooms in the complex as well as playgrounds. Indoor and outdoor garage space is available via a waiting list. Flushing Meadow Park and the lake in the park are situated on the southern tip of the complex. There is an express bus on the corner of Jewel Ave that takes you into the city as well as the Q67A bus that takes 7 minutes to the 71st/Continental Ave station. TheCrestGroupNYC.com CREST22443