67-65 136th Street
67-65 136th Street

67-65 136th Street · (347) 674-0401
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

67-65 136th Street, Queens, NY 11367
Kew Gardens Hills

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
EMAIL for fastest response to schedule a viewing. Good credit and minimum income of $78K per year required.2BR/1 bath co-op with condo rules in the highly sought after Hyde Park Gardens Complex. This apartment is a co-op with condominium rules so there is no board approval required. Features include: oak hardwood flooring, generous master bedroom and spacious second bedroom as well as ample closet space.ALL basic utilities INCLUDED: gas, electric, heat and water. The complex sits on 23 park like acres and is conveniently located at the beginning of Kew Garden Hills. The complex has 24 hr security that patrol the area, 2 laundry rooms in the complex as well as playgrounds. Indoor and outdoor garage space is available via a waiting list. Flushing Meadow Park and the lake in the park are situated on the southern tip of the complex. There is an express bus on the corner of Jewel Ave that takes you into the city as well as the Q67A bus that takes 7 minutes to the 71st/Continental Ave station. TheCrestGroupNYC.com CREST22443

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67-65 136th Street have any available units?
67-65 136th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 67-65 136th Street have?
Some of 67-65 136th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67-65 136th Street currently offering any rent specials?
67-65 136th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67-65 136th Street pet-friendly?
No, 67-65 136th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 67-65 136th Street offer parking?
Yes, 67-65 136th Street does offer parking.
Does 67-65 136th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67-65 136th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67-65 136th Street have a pool?
No, 67-65 136th Street does not have a pool.
Does 67-65 136th Street have accessible units?
No, 67-65 136th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 67-65 136th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67-65 136th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 67-65 136th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 67-65 136th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
