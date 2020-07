Amenities

This boxed, renovated 3 bedroom bedroom apt is located on a quiet, tree lined street in a well maintained home. Comes with a very desired PRIVATE PARKING PORT (in the front yard). Conveniently located in the heart of gentrified Ridgewood, very close to the M-train, many stores, restaurants, cafe's. No pets. No smoking. Won't last long!