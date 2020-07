Amenities

Unit JJ3 Available 08/01/20 One Bedroom Fresh Pond Rd! - Property Id: 320190



NO BROKER FEE!

HUGE one bedroom apartment in the heart of Ridgewood, Queens.

Steps away from Fresh Pond Rd.

Hardwood floors

Updated kitchen with granite

DISHWASHER!

Heat and water included

Steps away from laundry, shops, stores, etc

Train less than 500 ft!

Bus less than 500 ft!

