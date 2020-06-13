60-70 Woodhaven Blvd

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Condo unit with Private Balcony in Middle Village. Located on the 6th floor of a clean well kept elevator building with live-in super. The unit has oversized windows, high ceilings, hardwood floors, video intercom, and in-unit washer & dryer. It also features heating and cooling units in each room, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher.
Conveniently located just a couple of blocks from the subway station.
Board Approval Required.
Please contact me for additional information
A video tour is available.