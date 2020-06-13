All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

60-70 Woodhaven Blvd

60-70 Woodhaven Boulevard · (646) 261-6626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60-70 Woodhaven Boulevard, Queens, NY 11373
Rego Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6F · Avail. now

$2,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Condo unit with Private Balcony in Middle Village. Located on the 6th floor of a clean well kept elevator building with live-in super. The unit has oversized windows, high ceilings, hardwood floors, video intercom, and in-unit washer & dryer. It also features heating and cooling units in each room, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher.
Conveniently located just a couple of blocks from the subway station.

Board Approval Required.

Please contact me for additional information
A video tour is available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60-70 Woodhaven Blvd have any available units?
60-70 Woodhaven Blvd has a unit available for $2,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60-70 Woodhaven Blvd have?
Some of 60-70 Woodhaven Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60-70 Woodhaven Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
60-70 Woodhaven Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60-70 Woodhaven Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 60-70 Woodhaven Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 60-70 Woodhaven Blvd offer parking?
No, 60-70 Woodhaven Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 60-70 Woodhaven Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60-70 Woodhaven Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60-70 Woodhaven Blvd have a pool?
No, 60-70 Woodhaven Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 60-70 Woodhaven Blvd have accessible units?
No, 60-70 Woodhaven Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 60-70 Woodhaven Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60-70 Woodhaven Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 60-70 Woodhaven Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 60-70 Woodhaven Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
