HURRY DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS BRAND NEW MINT CONDITION 4 BEDROOM APARTMENT ON THE 4th FLOOR IN A PREWAR BUILDING ON A QUIET STREET. THE APARTMENT FEATURES A BRAND NEW KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINET SPACE DINING AREA 4 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS + LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE BRAND NEW FULL BATH HEAT+ WATER IS INCLUDED OTHER UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED REALLY CLOSE TO FRESH POND RD AND 1 BLOCK AWAY FROM THE M TRAIN STATION, CLOSE TO PARKS, RESTAURANTS , SCHOOLS, AND SO MUCH MORE CALL TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING TODAY