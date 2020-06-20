All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 58-48 Catalpa Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
58-48 Catalpa Ave
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

58-48 Catalpa Ave

58-48 Catalpa Avenue · (718) 864-4543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Ridgewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

58-48 Catalpa Avenue, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is a NEWLY RENOVATED 4 bedroom apartment with 2 full large gorgeous bathrooms. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT!! Every bedroom is equipped with A/C and Heating Units as well as Brick exposed walls, large closets tall. Enjoy the beautiful new hardwood floors throughout the apartment. High Ceilings, beautiful custom doors in every room including closets apartment.Come home to a beautiful eat in open bar kitchen with Caesar stone island. Fully equipped with top of the line stainless steel appliances: New Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher! *Two Large Full Bathrooms with stunning finishes and bathtub.This is truly a one of a kind apartment in Ridgewood Queens. Wont last long! Call/Text/Email Today for a showing.*Pictures may vary are from similar unit.*Contact Information-David Kusayev Licensed Real Estate Agent Cell: 718-864-4543Email: dkusayev@hillelrealtygroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58-48 Catalpa Ave have any available units?
58-48 Catalpa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 58-48 Catalpa Ave have?
Some of 58-48 Catalpa Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58-48 Catalpa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
58-48 Catalpa Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58-48 Catalpa Ave pet-friendly?
No, 58-48 Catalpa Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 58-48 Catalpa Ave offer parking?
No, 58-48 Catalpa Ave does not offer parking.
Does 58-48 Catalpa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58-48 Catalpa Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58-48 Catalpa Ave have a pool?
No, 58-48 Catalpa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 58-48 Catalpa Ave have accessible units?
No, 58-48 Catalpa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 58-48 Catalpa Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58-48 Catalpa Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 58-48 Catalpa Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 58-48 Catalpa Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 58-48 Catalpa Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity