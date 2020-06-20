58-48 Catalpa Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This is a NEWLY RENOVATED 4 bedroom apartment with 2 full large gorgeous bathrooms. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT!! Every bedroom is equipped with A/C and Heating Units as well as Brick exposed walls, large closets tall. Enjoy the beautiful new hardwood floors throughout the apartment. High Ceilings, beautiful custom doors in every room including closets apartment.Come home to a beautiful eat in open bar kitchen with Caesar stone island. Fully equipped with top of the line stainless steel appliances: New Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and Dishwasher! *Two Large Full Bathrooms with stunning finishes and bathtub.This is truly a one of a kind apartment in Ridgewood Queens. Wont last long! Call/Text/Email Today for a showing.*Pictures may vary are from similar unit.*Contact Information-David Kusayev Licensed Real Estate Agent Cell: 718-864-4543Email: dkusayev@hillelrealtygroup.com