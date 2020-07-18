All apartments in Queens
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

58-38 Fresh Pond Road

58-38 Fresh Pond Road
Location

58-38 Fresh Pond Road, Queens, NY 11378
Maspeth

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large 2nd Floor Three Bedroom Apartment For Rent In Maspeth. Hardwood Floors Through Out. Stainless Steel Appliances. Great Location - Just off Grand Ave. & Multiple Bus Lines. Close To Supermarkets, Restaurants, Banks etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58-38 Fresh Pond Road have any available units?
58-38 Fresh Pond Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 58-38 Fresh Pond Road have?
Some of 58-38 Fresh Pond Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58-38 Fresh Pond Road currently offering any rent specials?
58-38 Fresh Pond Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58-38 Fresh Pond Road pet-friendly?
No, 58-38 Fresh Pond Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 58-38 Fresh Pond Road offer parking?
No, 58-38 Fresh Pond Road does not offer parking.
Does 58-38 Fresh Pond Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58-38 Fresh Pond Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58-38 Fresh Pond Road have a pool?
No, 58-38 Fresh Pond Road does not have a pool.
Does 58-38 Fresh Pond Road have accessible units?
No, 58-38 Fresh Pond Road does not have accessible units.
Does 58-38 Fresh Pond Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58-38 Fresh Pond Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 58-38 Fresh Pond Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 58-38 Fresh Pond Road does not have units with air conditioning.
