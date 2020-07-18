Large 2nd Floor Three Bedroom Apartment For Rent In Maspeth. Hardwood Floors Through Out. Stainless Steel Appliances. Great Location - Just off Grand Ave. & Multiple Bus Lines. Close To Supermarkets, Restaurants, Banks etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 58-38 Fresh Pond Road have any available units?
What amenities does 58-38 Fresh Pond Road have?
Some of 58-38 Fresh Pond Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58-38 Fresh Pond Road currently offering any rent specials?
