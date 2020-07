Amenities

Fully renovated 4 bedroom apartment on the first floor. The kitchen features exposed brick walls, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom tiles.



Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and there are windows and closets in every room. Super high ceilings and open layout makes the space feel at home.



Located on Metropolitan avenue and Andrews ave. Right on the Maspeth/Ridgewood border of Queens. Q54 Bus stops right outside of your home. Easily connect to the L Train station on Grand street.



Call, text or email right away to submit a rental application.