Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:13 AM

54-40 80 Street

54-40 80th Street · (917) 213-7318
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

54-40 80th Street, Queens, NY 11373
Maspeth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit #2 · Avail. now

$2,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Truly a place to call home!

The kitchen is the real star of this place, with high-end appliances, a breakfast bar, and tons of space for entertaining for that ambitious home chef. The apartment has luxury finishes such as high vaulted ceilings, marbled bathrooms, and chandeliers in almost every room.

This home is situated in Elmhurst with nearby trains (E/M/R) at Woodhaven Blvd about 15 minutes away. The Queens Center Mall, Target and other big outlet stores are also 15 minutes away.

Seeking an ASAP - July 1st move in. Guarantor/cosigners are accepted.

Please inquire with any questions or showing requests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54-40 80 Street have any available units?
54-40 80 Street has a unit available for $2,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 54-40 80 Street currently offering any rent specials?
54-40 80 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54-40 80 Street pet-friendly?
No, 54-40 80 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 54-40 80 Street offer parking?
No, 54-40 80 Street does not offer parking.
Does 54-40 80 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54-40 80 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54-40 80 Street have a pool?
No, 54-40 80 Street does not have a pool.
Does 54-40 80 Street have accessible units?
No, 54-40 80 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 54-40 80 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 54-40 80 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54-40 80 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 54-40 80 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
