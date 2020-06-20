54-40 80 Street

Amenities

Truly a place to call home!



The kitchen is the real star of this place, with high-end appliances, a breakfast bar, and tons of space for entertaining for that ambitious home chef. The apartment has luxury finishes such as high vaulted ceilings, marbled bathrooms, and chandeliers in almost every room.



This home is situated in Elmhurst with nearby trains (E/M/R) at Woodhaven Blvd about 15 minutes away. The Queens Center Mall, Target and other big outlet stores are also 15 minutes away.



Seeking an ASAP - July 1st move in. Guarantor/cosigners are accepted.



Please inquire with any questions or showing requests.