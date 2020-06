Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Large One Bedroom with Terrace in Sunnyside GardensThis apartment has hardwood floors, a spacious living room, dining area and separate bedroom and bath. There is also a private terrace off the kitchen. It's a quiet place to relax and enjoy the greenery and trees of Sunnyside.The house is located on 39th Avenue & 51st street in Woodside just on the Sunnyside border. Transportation to Manhattan is via the #7 train at 52nd Street. It's a quick commute to mid-town Manhattan. There is a laundry mat just one block from the house as well as the shops and restaurants of Skillman avenue just a few blocks away.Call today to view this special apartment! WHRE7154