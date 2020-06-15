50-01 Metropolitan Avenue

Amenities

Brand new, open office spaces now available in the gut renovated, historical Bohack Square building. Several spaces available ranging 880 SF office to 9200 SF ground floor retail space and everything in between. Owners are also extending the building to include a +50 car parking and a big name anchor tenant. All spaces are fully divisible, with tons of natural light, soundproof walls, 18ft ceilings, and polished concrete and/or gypsum floors. The Bohack Sq is a very quiet building with carpeted floors in the hallways, and modern finishes - some of them handmade in the building. The 2nd floor offers all tenants a lounge area with a kitchenette, vending machines, and tables to enjoy your lunch at. Tenants have full, 24h7 access to the premises with modern key fobs, security systems, greeted by an impressive lobby on Flushing Ave. Available immediately! Priced to go! Very flexible LL. Call now for more details.Unit 200 and 300 - 1800 SF at $39/SF (finished by Dec 2019)Unit 201, 301 - 880 SF at $33/SFUnit 401 - 880 SF at $33.50/SFUnit 202-203, 302-303, 402-403 - 1950 SF at $23.50/SFUnit 204-205 - 2288 SF at $33/SFUnit 404-405 - 2288 SF at $29/SFUnit 306-307, 406-407 - 1810 SF at $28.50/SFUnit 308 - 950 SF at $32/SFUnit 408 - 690 SF at $32/SF Suggested use: office, photo studio, art gallery, art studio, light manufacture, etc.GROUND FLOOR (see attached floor plans)Space A- 8,000 SF Space B-8,700 SFSpace C- 1,760 SFSpace D- 9,200 SFSpace E- 4,400All terms are negotiable.