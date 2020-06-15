All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 50-01 Metropolitan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
50-01 Metropolitan Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:34 AM

50-01 Metropolitan Avenue

50-01 Metropolitan Avenue · (718) 422-2538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

50-01 Metropolitan Avenue, Queens, NY 11378
Maspeth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
key fob access
lobby
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
key fob access
lobby
Brand new, open office spaces now available in the gut renovated, historical Bohack Square building. Several spaces available ranging 880 SF office to 9200 SF ground floor retail space and everything in between. Owners are also extending the building to include a +50 car parking and a big name anchor tenant. All spaces are fully divisible, with tons of natural light, soundproof walls, 18ft ceilings, and polished concrete and/or gypsum floors. The Bohack Sq is a very quiet building with carpeted floors in the hallways, and modern finishes - some of them handmade in the building. The 2nd floor offers all tenants a lounge area with a kitchenette, vending machines, and tables to enjoy your lunch at. Tenants have full, 24h7 access to the premises with modern key fobs, security systems, greeted by an impressive lobby on Flushing Ave. Available immediately! Priced to go! Very flexible LL. Call now for more details.Unit 200 and 300 - 1800 SF at $39/SF (finished by Dec 2019)Unit 201, 301 - 880 SF at $33/SFUnit 401 - 880 SF at $33.50/SFUnit 202-203, 302-303, 402-403 - 1950 SF at $23.50/SFUnit 204-205 - 2288 SF at $33/SFUnit 404-405 - 2288 SF at $29/SFUnit 306-307, 406-407 - 1810 SF at $28.50/SFUnit 308 - 950 SF at $32/SFUnit 408 - 690 SF at $32/SF Suggested use: office, photo studio, art gallery, art studio, light manufacture, etc.GROUND FLOOR (see attached floor plans)Space A- 8,000 SF Space B-8,700 SFSpace C- 1,760 SFSpace D- 9,200 SFSpace E- 4,400All terms are negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50-01 Metropolitan Avenue have any available units?
50-01 Metropolitan Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50-01 Metropolitan Avenue have?
Some of 50-01 Metropolitan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50-01 Metropolitan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
50-01 Metropolitan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50-01 Metropolitan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 50-01 Metropolitan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 50-01 Metropolitan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 50-01 Metropolitan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 50-01 Metropolitan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50-01 Metropolitan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50-01 Metropolitan Avenue have a pool?
No, 50-01 Metropolitan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 50-01 Metropolitan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 50-01 Metropolitan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 50-01 Metropolitan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 50-01 Metropolitan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50-01 Metropolitan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 50-01 Metropolitan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 50-01 Metropolitan Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity