Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Renovated- Back Yard!- Laundry onsite- Storage! Nicely sized 1 bedroom 1/2 block to 7 train, 1 Stop to grand central! This front facing 1 bedroom apartment features renovated kitchen, open living room, king size bedroom with deep closet, additional storage closets, and a large nicely updated bathroom. Located within a quiet residential building in the heart of all the most desirable restaurants and retail in Long Island City, this truly is a great find.