48-30 41st Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Newly Renovated with High-End Finishes..



Never been done before, THREE apartments in one with THREE bedrooms, Whirlpool Washer/Dryer, and your very own PRIVATE back yard!!



Large windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, high-end fixtures, tons of cabinets and an extra-large marble breakfast bar that opens out to the living room.



The living room can easily fit an "L" shape sectional, dining table, and additional furniture, plus two large customized closets.



The bathroom has been beautifully renovated with tub, medicine cabinet, and a beautiful light fixture.



First Bedroom can fit a king-size bed plus additional furniture, has a large closet and two windows facing the back yard.



Take the internal staircase to the second floor where is there is over 1900 sqft of space!! There is also a half bathroom, laundry room with washer/dryer, and access to your very own PRIVATE back yard/Garden.



This is a must-see unit, contact ASAP before it gets snapped up!



*Photographs have been virtually staged