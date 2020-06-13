48-15 11th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage valet service

VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!



Welcome home to this MINT condition over-sized 1 bedroom (convertible 2 bedroom) residence situated in the highly desirable Hunters View Condominium in Long Island City. Kept in meticulous condition and thoughtfullydesigned, this 867 square foot apartment offers an expansive living room with a proper dining area perfect for large dinner gatherings or entertaining. Floor to ceiling windows with multiple exposures allow for an abundance of natural sunlight and incredible sunsets from the living room. The master bedroom can easily accommodate a king-sized bed, 2 night stands and a dresser and features a large customwalk-in closetoutfitted with designer shelving. Adjacent to the master bedroom is the large private terrace/patio.



The heart of the apartment lies in the over-sized chef's kitchen, perfectly designed with tons of storages, a large breakfast bar / island and outfitted with high end custom cabinetry, granite countertops, full size dishwasher and refrigerator, and Fisher & Paykel stainless steel appliances featuring a 5-burner gas range.



This apartment offers the optionality to create a 2nd bedroom/home office/nursery, without sacrificing a proper living room. Well maintained hardwood flooring throughout and a Bosch washer dryer in the apartment.



Hunter's View condominium is a full service building featuring 24 hour doorman/concierge, a beautifullylandscaped roof deck with breathtaking views of Manhattan, parking garage, residentlounge, valet, bike room, patio with grills and a fireplace, and fitness center.Located in the heart of Long Island City, this condo is conveniently located blocks from multiple subway lines (7, E, G, N, R) and the LIRR and minutes from Manhattan.