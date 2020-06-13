All apartments in Queens
Queens, NY
48-15 11th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

48-15 11th Street

48-15 11th Street · (917) 548-4255
Location

48-15 11th Street, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
valet service
VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!

Welcome home to this MINT condition over-sized 1 bedroom (convertible 2 bedroom) residence situated in the highly desirable Hunters View Condominium in Long Island City. Kept in meticulous condition and thoughtfullydesigned, this 867 square foot apartment offers an expansive living room with a proper dining area perfect for large dinner gatherings or entertaining. Floor to ceiling windows with multiple exposures allow for an abundance of natural sunlight and incredible sunsets from the living room. The master bedroom can easily accommodate a king-sized bed, 2 night stands and a dresser and features a large customwalk-in closetoutfitted with designer shelving. Adjacent to the master bedroom is the large private terrace/patio.

The heart of the apartment lies in the over-sized chef's kitchen, perfectly designed with tons of storages, a large breakfast bar / island and outfitted with high end custom cabinetry, granite countertops, full size dishwasher and refrigerator, and Fisher & Paykel stainless steel appliances featuring a 5-burner gas range.

This apartment offers the optionality to create a 2nd bedroom/home office/nursery, without sacrificing a proper living room. Well maintained hardwood flooring throughout and a Bosch washer dryer in the apartment.

Hunter's View condominium is a full service building featuring 24 hour doorman/concierge, a beautifullylandscaped roof deck with breathtaking views of Manhattan, parking garage, residentlounge, valet, bike room, patio with grills and a fireplace, and fitness center.Located in the heart of Long Island City, this condo is conveniently located blocks from multiple subway lines (7, E, G, N, R) and the LIRR and minutes from Manhattan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48-15 11th Street have any available units?
48-15 11th Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 48-15 11th Street have?
Some of 48-15 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48-15 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
48-15 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48-15 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 48-15 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 48-15 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 48-15 11th Street does offer parking.
Does 48-15 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48-15 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48-15 11th Street have a pool?
No, 48-15 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 48-15 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 48-15 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 48-15 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48-15 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 48-15 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 48-15 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
