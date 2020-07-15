47-34 11th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym bike storage lobby

Iconic City Views and premium finishes in this gorgeous one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment located in one of Long Island City's most sought-after new condominiums. Gorgeous wide-plank floors and exposed brick set a chic tone in the spacious and sunny living room. Step out onto the west-facing balcony and bask in the magnificent city sights with direct views of the Chrysler Building, Empire State Building and One World Trade Center. Chefs will love the state-of-the-art kitchen featuring snow white Caesarstone counters and breakfast bar, custom cabinetry and top-notch stainless steel appliances, including a fully vented range and dishwasher. The large bedroom features a roomy closet, and the bathroom dazzles with classic tilework and heated floors. Double exposures, an in-unit washer-dryer and central HVAC add comfort and convenience to this lovely LIC haven. The Bindery is an outstanding new condominium that takes inspiration from Long Island City's industrial past and its exciting future. Residents enjoy virtual doorman service, a gorgeous lobby and library, a fitness center, bike room and additional storage. Located in vibrant Long Island City, this home is surrounded by fantastic dining, nightlife and outdoor space. Michelin-rated Casa Enrique and its French bistro cousin Caf Henri are nearby, and the LIC Flea & Food provides a great selection of food and crafts. Head to Gantry Plaza State Park for breathtaking waterfront recreation and skyline views. Transportation from this wonderful enclave is a breeze with 7, E, M and G trains and the Long Island City Ferry Stop just minutes away.