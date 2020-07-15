All apartments in Queens
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

47-34 11th Street

47-34 11th Street · (716) 725-9136
Location

47-34 11th Street, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$3,295

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
bike storage
lobby
Iconic City Views and premium finishes in this gorgeous one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment located in one of Long Island City's most sought-after new condominiums. Gorgeous wide-plank floors and exposed brick set a chic tone in the spacious and sunny living room. Step out onto the west-facing balcony and bask in the magnificent city sights with direct views of the Chrysler Building, Empire State Building and One World Trade Center. Chefs will love the state-of-the-art kitchen featuring snow white Caesarstone counters and breakfast bar, custom cabinetry and top-notch stainless steel appliances, including a fully vented range and dishwasher. The large bedroom features a roomy closet, and the bathroom dazzles with classic tilework and heated floors. Double exposures, an in-unit washer-dryer and central HVAC add comfort and convenience to this lovely LIC haven. The Bindery is an outstanding new condominium that takes inspiration from Long Island City's industrial past and its exciting future. Residents enjoy virtual doorman service, a gorgeous lobby and library, a fitness center, bike room and additional storage. Located in vibrant Long Island City, this home is surrounded by fantastic dining, nightlife and outdoor space. Michelin-rated Casa Enrique and its French bistro cousin Caf Henri are nearby, and the LIC Flea & Food provides a great selection of food and crafts. Head to Gantry Plaza State Park for breathtaking waterfront recreation and skyline views. Transportation from this wonderful enclave is a breeze with 7, E, M and G trains and the Long Island City Ferry Stop just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47-34 11th Street have any available units?
47-34 11th Street has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47-34 11th Street have?
Some of 47-34 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47-34 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
47-34 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47-34 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 47-34 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 47-34 11th Street offer parking?
No, 47-34 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 47-34 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47-34 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47-34 11th Street have a pool?
No, 47-34 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 47-34 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 47-34 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 47-34 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47-34 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 47-34 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 47-34 11th Street has units with air conditioning.
