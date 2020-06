Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible clubhouse doorman elevator gym green community parking garage internet access valet service

Come be a Part of What EVERYONE is Talking About!!!Ultra Luxury in the most Up and Coming Area.Just minutes away from Midtown but allthe Fame of Manhattan!!!Apartments feature Stunning High End Finishes with Floor to Ceiling Windows plus SpectacularWater and City Views!!Building Offers Full Service from 24 hour Doorman, to State of the Art Fitness Center, Tenant Loungeand Much More!!!Contact me to schedule a viewing for this unit and others similar in the area!! Bouklis194093