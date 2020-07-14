45-50 Pearson Street

Amenities

Known as one of the most luxurious residential developments in LIC, 4550, Pearson offers an array of amenities and a convenient location. The list with facilities includes - 24 h doorman, live-in super, concierge service, fitness gym roof deck, and laundry. The bldg is located just 5 min away from the subway station at Court Square.The apartment is a large two-bedroom, two-bathroom with a split layout. This is the best layout in the bldg, a corner unit with dual exposure; you get to enjoy a unique city and park views. Everything is brand new, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, two full bathrooms, and plenty of closet space. Call for a private viewing.