Queens, NY
45-50 Pearson Street
Last updated June 28 2020 at 3:00 AM

45-50 Pearson Street

45-50 Pearson Street · (917) 215-0848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45-50 Pearson Street, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
Known as one of the most luxurious residential developments in LIC, 4550, Pearson offers an array of amenities and a convenient location. The list with facilities includes - 24 h doorman, live-in super, concierge service, fitness gym roof deck, and laundry. The bldg is located just 5 min away from the subway station at Court Square.The apartment is a large two-bedroom, two-bathroom with a split layout. This is the best layout in the bldg, a corner unit with dual exposure; you get to enjoy a unique city and park views. Everything is brand new, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, two full bathrooms, and plenty of closet space. Call for a private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45-50 Pearson Street have any available units?
45-50 Pearson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 45-50 Pearson Street have?
Some of 45-50 Pearson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45-50 Pearson Street currently offering any rent specials?
45-50 Pearson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45-50 Pearson Street pet-friendly?
No, 45-50 Pearson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 45-50 Pearson Street offer parking?
Yes, 45-50 Pearson Street offers parking.
Does 45-50 Pearson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45-50 Pearson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45-50 Pearson Street have a pool?
No, 45-50 Pearson Street does not have a pool.
Does 45-50 Pearson Street have accessible units?
No, 45-50 Pearson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45-50 Pearson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 45-50 Pearson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45-50 Pearson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 45-50 Pearson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
