45-42 44th Street

A gut-renovated 2 bedroom in the Heart of Sunnyside boasting high-end finishes, large & sunny bedrooms, spacious living room. The second floor of a beautiful well-maintained townhouse. The unit features imported tiling throughout, marble countertops, Samsung stainless-steel appliances, large glass shower, stunning floating vanity in the bathroom and spacious bedrooms. Commuters will enjoy the 1 block walk to the 7 train & 15 minutes ride to Midtown Manhattan.

Nearby Sunnyside's best restaurants, shops, bars, gyms and more.

Sorry, no pets. Call/text to schedule a private viewing.