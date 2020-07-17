All apartments in Queens
45-42 44th Street

45-42 44th Street · (212) 994-3225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45-42 44th Street, Queens, NY 11104
Long Island City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-F · Avail. now

$2,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A gut-renovated 2 bedroom in the Heart of Sunnyside boasting high-end finishes, large & sunny bedrooms, spacious living room. The second floor of a beautiful well-maintained townhouse. The unit features imported tiling throughout, marble countertops, Samsung stainless-steel appliances, large glass shower, stunning floating vanity in the bathroom and spacious bedrooms. Commuters will enjoy the 1 block walk to the 7 train & 15 minutes ride to Midtown Manhattan.
Nearby Sunnyside's best restaurants, shops, bars, gyms and more.
Sorry, no pets. Call/text to schedule a private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45-42 44th Street have any available units?
45-42 44th Street has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 45-42 44th Street currently offering any rent specials?
45-42 44th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45-42 44th Street pet-friendly?
No, 45-42 44th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 45-42 44th Street offer parking?
No, 45-42 44th Street does not offer parking.
Does 45-42 44th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45-42 44th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45-42 44th Street have a pool?
No, 45-42 44th Street does not have a pool.
Does 45-42 44th Street have accessible units?
No, 45-42 44th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45-42 44th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 45-42 44th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45-42 44th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 45-42 44th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
