45-25 39 place

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom in Sunnyside Great apartment in a great location, has beautiful views of the Manhattan skyline. Offers all the best of Sunnyside. This unit is on the second floor of a WALK UP building. Beautiful hardwood floors and high ceilings. Many big windows for good light and ventilation.Each room can fit king size bed, a lot of closet space Close to trains, shopping, restaurants, cafes, entertainment etc. Only 10 minutes to Manhattan on the 7 express. Kitchen has full-size appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Beautiful full-size bath with tub. All included except gas/electric. Call or text today #347-982-7003available 24/7