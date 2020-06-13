All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 45-25 39 place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
45-25 39 place
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:12 PM

45-25 39 place

45-25 39th Place · (347) 982-7003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Long Island City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

45-25 39th Place, Queens, NY 11104
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom in Sunnyside Great apartment in a great location, has beautiful views of the Manhattan skyline. Offers all the best of Sunnyside. This unit is on the second floor of a WALK UP building. Beautiful hardwood floors and high ceilings. Many big windows for good light and ventilation.Each room can fit king size bed, a lot of closet space Close to trains, shopping, restaurants, cafes, entertainment etc. Only 10 minutes to Manhattan on the 7 express. Kitchen has full-size appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Beautiful full-size bath with tub. All included except gas/electric. Call or text today #347-982-7003available 24/7

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45-25 39 place have any available units?
45-25 39 place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 45-25 39 place have?
Some of 45-25 39 place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45-25 39 place currently offering any rent specials?
45-25 39 place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45-25 39 place pet-friendly?
No, 45-25 39 place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 45-25 39 place offer parking?
No, 45-25 39 place does not offer parking.
Does 45-25 39 place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45-25 39 place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45-25 39 place have a pool?
No, 45-25 39 place does not have a pool.
Does 45-25 39 place have accessible units?
No, 45-25 39 place does not have accessible units.
Does 45-25 39 place have units with dishwashers?
No, 45-25 39 place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45-25 39 place have units with air conditioning?
No, 45-25 39 place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 45-25 39 place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity