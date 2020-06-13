45-02 Ditmars Boulevard

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly doorman gym parking garage

Spacious Corner 2Br (1073 sq ft.) features 11ft. Ceilings, galley kitchen with dishwasher, full size stainless steel appliances, bright lofty living room with dinning area, king-size bedrooms, ample closets space and zoned HVAC units in each room.* Actual Apartment PhotosThis Luxury building amenities include 24/7 Doorman, Building Link, Fitness center (annual fee), Two Laundry Rooms on every floor, Parking Available on premises (monthly fee)Heat, Water and Gas are included in monthly rentRegular Rental Application Process Sponsor Owned Unit * No Board ApprovalNo Dogs/One Cat per apartment with the landlord's approval *