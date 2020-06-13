All apartments in Queens
45-02 Ditmars Boulevard
45-02 Ditmars Boulevard

45-02 Ditmars Boulevard · (347) 471-4197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45-02 Ditmars Boulevard, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 140 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
doorman
gym
parking
garage
Spacious Corner 2Br (1073 sq ft.) features 11ft. Ceilings, galley kitchen with dishwasher, full size stainless steel appliances, bright lofty living room with dinning area, king-size bedrooms, ample closets space and zoned HVAC units in each room.* Actual Apartment PhotosThis Luxury building amenities include 24/7 Doorman, Building Link, Fitness center (annual fee), Two Laundry Rooms on every floor, Parking Available on premises (monthly fee)Heat, Water and Gas are included in monthly rentRegular Rental Application Process Sponsor Owned Unit * No Board ApprovalNo Dogs/One Cat per apartment with the landlord's approval *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45-02 Ditmars Boulevard have any available units?
45-02 Ditmars Boulevard has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45-02 Ditmars Boulevard have?
Some of 45-02 Ditmars Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45-02 Ditmars Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
45-02 Ditmars Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45-02 Ditmars Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 45-02 Ditmars Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 45-02 Ditmars Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 45-02 Ditmars Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 45-02 Ditmars Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45-02 Ditmars Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45-02 Ditmars Boulevard have a pool?
No, 45-02 Ditmars Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 45-02 Ditmars Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 45-02 Ditmars Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 45-02 Ditmars Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45-02 Ditmars Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 45-02 Ditmars Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 45-02 Ditmars Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
