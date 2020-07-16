All apartments in Queens
44-15 Purves Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

44-15 Purves Street

44-15 Purves Street · (516) 902-1207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44-15 Purves Street, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 9-B · Avail. now

$3,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
lobby
media room
Welcome home to Residence 9B at The Vista available for rent - July 15th move-in. This modern luxurious building, built in 2014, was designed under the customs of Feng Shui in the heart of Court Square in Long Island City.

Located on the second floor you will find great amenities which include a media room, fitness center and private entry to the indoor garage. Additional amenity features are a video intercom system, part-time doorman, bike room and a stunning roof deck with breathtaking views.

This 1-bedroom residence is over 700 sf and boast tons of natural lighting from the oversized windows, double exposure and open views. Equipped with an open kitchen that includes Bosch stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and ample granite countertop space that's great for entertainment. The master bedroom is spacious enough for a king-sized bed, dresser, night tables and includes a walk-in closet. Radiant floor heating, recessed lighting and a double-sink bathroom are other unique features. Just seconds from neighborhood favorites such as Starbucks, Luzzo's restaurant, Toby's Estate Coffee, Indie Caf, and Moma/PS1. Conveniently located a few short blocks from Food Cellar supermarket, City Chemist Pharmacy and the Court Square / Queens Plaza subway stations of the E, M, N, W, 7, R and G trains one stop to Manhattan. Video walk through tour will be published soon. Sorry no pets.,Be the first to live in this 713sqft 1 Bedroom. The coveted B line features open views, floor to ceiling windows, private balcony, washer/dryer, huge walk in closet and so much more. FREE WIFI IN UNIT

At The Vista we bring together a great location, sophisticated design and traditional feng shui principles to create the ultimate experience in 'Harmonious Living.' All of these elements are carefully balanced to create not just a living space, but a way of life. From the very moment you step into the beautifully designed lobby and greet your 16-hour doorman, you will be inspired with a sense of balance and peace. You will know that this is home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44-15 Purves Street have any available units?
44-15 Purves Street has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 44-15 Purves Street have?
Some of 44-15 Purves Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44-15 Purves Street currently offering any rent specials?
44-15 Purves Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44-15 Purves Street pet-friendly?
No, 44-15 Purves Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 44-15 Purves Street offer parking?
Yes, 44-15 Purves Street offers parking.
Does 44-15 Purves Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 44-15 Purves Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 44-15 Purves Street have a pool?
No, 44-15 Purves Street does not have a pool.
Does 44-15 Purves Street have accessible units?
No, 44-15 Purves Street does not have accessible units.
Does 44-15 Purves Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44-15 Purves Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 44-15 Purves Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 44-15 Purves Street does not have units with air conditioning.
