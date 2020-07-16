44-15 Purves Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym parking bike storage garage internet access lobby media room

Welcome home to Residence 9B at The Vista available for rent - July 15th move-in. This modern luxurious building, built in 2014, was designed under the customs of Feng Shui in the heart of Court Square in Long Island City.



Located on the second floor you will find great amenities which include a media room, fitness center and private entry to the indoor garage. Additional amenity features are a video intercom system, part-time doorman, bike room and a stunning roof deck with breathtaking views.



This 1-bedroom residence is over 700 sf and boast tons of natural lighting from the oversized windows, double exposure and open views. Equipped with an open kitchen that includes Bosch stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and ample granite countertop space that's great for entertainment. The master bedroom is spacious enough for a king-sized bed, dresser, night tables and includes a walk-in closet. Radiant floor heating, recessed lighting and a double-sink bathroom are other unique features. Just seconds from neighborhood favorites such as Starbucks, Luzzo's restaurant, Toby's Estate Coffee, Indie Caf, and Moma/PS1. Conveniently located a few short blocks from Food Cellar supermarket, City Chemist Pharmacy and the Court Square / Queens Plaza subway stations of the E, M, N, W, 7, R and G trains one stop to Manhattan. Video walk through tour will be published soon. Sorry no pets.,Be the first to live in this 713sqft 1 Bedroom. The coveted B line features open views, floor to ceiling windows, private balcony, washer/dryer, huge walk in closet and so much more. FREE WIFI IN UNIT



At The Vista we bring together a great location, sophisticated design and traditional feng shui principles to create the ultimate experience in 'Harmonious Living.' All of these elements are carefully balanced to create not just a living space, but a way of life. From the very moment you step into the beautifully designed lobby and greet your 16-hour doorman, you will be inspired with a sense of balance and peace. You will know that this is home.