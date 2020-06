Amenities

Rare to find - King and Queen size three bedrooms with XL Private Patio,option for Parking , 5MIN TO M,R TRAIN Newly renovated .Apartment has large , full size kitchen open to living area .Beautiful kitchen with condo finishes. Everything newly renovated.June 15th 1st move inQuick approval. Requirements are : good credit and income 40 x monthly rent . No dogs.Income and credit has to be confirm via phone prior to showing. SPIRE750828