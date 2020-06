Amenities

This unit is located on a PRIME AREA in a beautiful building on a tree line block, just walking distance from the subway station at 46th Street & Queens Blvd (7 Train).Apartment Feature:> Hardwood Floors.> Extra High ceiling.> Great closet space (Three large and deep closets).> Very Large & Wide living space with two large windows.> Large bathroom windowed.> Separated brand new kitchen with a window (Stainless steel Stove/Fridge).> Heat & Hot water are included in the monthly rent.For more information and to schedule a viewing please call Tomer Hatuka 917-567-4664 Hatuka1917