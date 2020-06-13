42-51 Hunter Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry bbq/grill

Sponsor Unit | No Condo or move in fees |



Beautiful 1,285 SQF, 2 bedroom PENTHOUSE with huge living/dining area, 2 full baths in Long Island City. Floor to ceiling windows, abundant closet space, open kitchen with high end stainless steel Viking & Subzero appliances and Kohler fixtures. Brazilian cherry wood floors throughout, bathrooms with Appiani Italian tiles.



Building features part time doorman, elevator, laundry room on every floor, 4,500 SQF roof terrace with Viking Grill and full kitchen.



Guarantors allowed. NO PETS Please.



Just two stops from Manhattan and 3 minutes to 7, N, W, E, M and R trains.



*photos are virtually staged,Sponsor Unit! No Condo or move in fees!



*Please note advertised rent is net effective with one month free on a 12 months lease, gross rent $4,700/month