42-51 Hunter Street
42-51 Hunter Street

42-51 Hunter Street · (212) 203-5424
Location

42-51 Hunter Street, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH-B · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Sponsor Unit | No Condo or move in fees |

Beautiful 1,285 SQF, 2 bedroom PENTHOUSE with huge living/dining area, 2 full baths in Long Island City. Floor to ceiling windows, abundant closet space, open kitchen with high end stainless steel Viking & Subzero appliances and Kohler fixtures. Brazilian cherry wood floors throughout, bathrooms with Appiani Italian tiles.

Building features part time doorman, elevator, laundry room on every floor, 4,500 SQF roof terrace with Viking Grill and full kitchen.

Guarantors allowed. NO PETS Please.

Just two stops from Manhattan and 3 minutes to 7, N, W, E, M and R trains.

*photos are virtually staged,Sponsor Unit! No Condo or move in fees!

PRICE REDUCTION! Beautifully renovated 1,285 SQF, conv. 3 bedroom 2 full baths in Long Island City. Floor to ceiling windows, abundant closet space, open kitchen with high end stainless steel Viking & Subzero appliances and Kohler fixtures. Brazilian cherry floors throughout, windowed bathrooms with Appiani Italian tiles.

Building features part time doorman, elevator, laundry room on every floor, 4,500 SQF roof terrace with Viking Grill and full kitchen.

Guarantors allowed. No pets please.

Just two stops from Manhattan and a short walk to 7, N, W, E, M and R trains.

*Please note advertised rent is net effective with one month free on a 12 months lease, gross rent $4,700/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42-51 Hunter Street have any available units?
42-51 Hunter Street has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42-51 Hunter Street have?
Some of 42-51 Hunter Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42-51 Hunter Street currently offering any rent specials?
42-51 Hunter Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42-51 Hunter Street pet-friendly?
No, 42-51 Hunter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 42-51 Hunter Street offer parking?
No, 42-51 Hunter Street does not offer parking.
Does 42-51 Hunter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42-51 Hunter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42-51 Hunter Street have a pool?
No, 42-51 Hunter Street does not have a pool.
Does 42-51 Hunter Street have accessible units?
No, 42-51 Hunter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 42-51 Hunter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 42-51 Hunter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42-51 Hunter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 42-51 Hunter Street does not have units with air conditioning.
