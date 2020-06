Amenities

Great Duplex Unit (Mother And Daughter Set Up). 1st Floor with walk out basement. 1st Floor (1200 sq ft) features newly renovated HW floors throughout, Lg bedrooms, 2 newly renovated bathrooms, large eat in kitchen. walkout level features 3 multi-purpose rooms with (which 2 can be used as sleeping quarters) & Full Bathroom (newly renovated). Washer & Dryer in Unit. Private Parking, exclusive use of yard. heat & hot water included. Tennat Pays Electric. Walk to LIRR. Near All.