Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated rent controlled some paid utils

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly rent controlled

Unit 2fl Available 10/01/19 SUNNYSIDE Mint Lg 1BR Rent-Stabilized 3blks#7train - Property Id: 158498



Please call or text ONLY - NO EMAILS - $1,956.54 RENT STABILIZED LEASE Available Oct. 1st or sometime in Oct. Pre-War Lg Bright & Sunny real 1BR aprx. 780sq.ft. Fully & completely renovated big New Eat-In size Kitchen Bran-New Appliances 3 blks #7 train.



Brokers 10% = $2350.

Credit plus registration $75. per applicant

1st mo rent plus 1 mo sec dep

Refundable Move-In dep $300.

(fully refunded after move is completed)



3 blks # #7 train

Bran-New appliances No Dishwasher

finished Hardwood Floors

New Thermos-Windows

(both kitchen and bathroom w/windows)

this 1br has 8 windows

4 Lg over-sized Closets

new Bathroom

Wired for High-Speed internet + Cable TV services

both Spectrum and Verizon FIOS



You Need CLEAN Credit (FICO score not below 700)

Copy of latest tax return incl all W-2 forms

present Landlord, Bank and Income Verification's

copy of 2 picture ID's

Annual income monthly rent times 40 aprx. 78/80K

Max. 3 persons occopancy

Smoke-Free Apt

Pets: max 2 cats aloud



Otto

917-406-5816

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158498p

Property Id 158498



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5162565)